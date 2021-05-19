UNHCR Philippines CRI Report (March 2021) Issue No. 12

Amidst the ongoing crisis and profound challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR is in close coordination with the government and Protection partners in the provision of essential goods and services to displaced families in Mindanao. As of this reporting, UNHCR has delivered and distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) to approximately 1,020 beneficiaries in Maguindanao.

Core Relief Items (CRI) distribution in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao

UNHCR, in partnership with CFSI, distributed core relief items such as hygiene kits, mosquito nets, plastic sheets and solar lamps, to 204 displaced families (approximately 1,020 individuals) in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao Province. These internally displaced persons (IDPs) were forced to leave their homes due to an armed conflict between alleged Moro Islamic Liberation Front-Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (MILF-BIAF) affiliated men and the group of a village chieftain.

CRI distribution in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao

UNHCR, through CFSI, distributed plastic sheets in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Province for the displaced families from the Municipalities of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Mamasapano, and Shariff Aguak. These IDPs were affected by the mortar shelling launched against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) aligned armed group .