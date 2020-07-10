UNHCR Philippines CRI Report (June 2020) Issue No. 7

Amidst the ongoing crisis and profound challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR is in close coordination with the government and Protection partners in the provision of essential goods and services to the frontliners and displaced families in Mindanao. As of reporting, UNCHR has delivered and distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) to 9,734 beneficiaries in Central Mindanao.

CRI distribution in South Upi, Maguindanao. On 04 June 2020, CFSI distributed mosquito nets, solar lamps and plastic sheets to 598 Indigenous Peoples families in Brgy. Kuya, South Upi who have been displaced due to an armed conflict between government forces and non-state actors. Unresolved and continuing tensions over land also continue to affect these families.

CRI distribution in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat. On 04 June 2020, MMI distributed plastic sheets, mosquito nets, solar lamps and blankets to 214 families in Brgy. Kalamongog, Lebak who were displaced due to various reasons including clan feuds.

CRI distribution in Pikit, North Cotabato. On 24 June 2020, plastic sheets, blankets, and sleeping mats were distributed by CFSI to 22 displaced families who are mostly elderlies and are also survivors of a recent armed conflict in Pikit, North Cotabato. MMI also distributed solar lamps and mosquito nets to 1,669 families who fled their homes due to firefights experienced in the same municipality.

Handover of PPEs to Marawi City Social Welfare and Development Office. On 22 June 2020, various specialized Personal Protective Equipment (N95 masks, gloves, and face shields) were delivered to Marawi City Social Welfare and Development Office to support 130 frontline service providers on their extensive intervention operations in the provision of basic services and relief assistance to internally displaced families in transitory sites and host communities.

Handover of PPEs to the Ministry of Interior and Local Government of BARMM. Various PPEs (N95 masks, disposable masks, gloves, shoe covers, surgical caps and face shields) and plastic sheets were delivered to the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) BARMM to support their overall response to the needs of forcibly displaced families during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance benefitted at least 100 frontline service providers on the ground.