UNHCR Philippines CRI Report ( February 2021) Issue No. 11

Upon request of the government, UNHCR will ensure provision of core relief items to displaced families. UNHCR will maintain its role as an advocate to ensure adherence to the protection principles, including non-discrimination in the provision of aid, and provision of support to displaced persons with specific needs, including women, children or families headed by elderly persons. All distributions will be carried out in coordination and partnership with the local government units, and with partner humanitarian NGOs where feasible.

KEY POINTS

Core Relief Items (CRI) distribution in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

UNHCR, in partnership with ACCORD, distributed core relief items such as blankets, sleeping mats, solar lamps and plastic sheets, to 114 displaced families (487 individuals) in Palimbang Municipality, Sultan Kudarat Province. These internally displaced persons (IDPs) were displaced due to an armed conflict between government forces and the New People’s Army.

CRI distribution in South Upi, Maguindanao

UNHCR, through United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and its partners, distributed plastic sheets and solar lamps to 15 displaced families (approximately 75 individuals) in South Upi Municipality, Maguindanao Province. These families were left homeless after an armed group burned down their houses located in Barangay Itaw, South Upi.

CRI distribution in Jolo and Parang, Sulu

UNHCR and project partner Integrated Resource Development for Tri-People (IRDT) distributed mosquito nets, plastic sheets and sleeping mats to 219 displaced families (1,023 individuals) in Jolo Municipality in Sulu Province, and 69 displaced families (440 individuals) in Parang Municipality,

Maguindanao Province as their houses were damaged due to the strong winds, huge waves and flashflood brought about by heavy rains.

CRI distribution in Patikul, Sulu

In coordination with the Local Government Unit of Patikul and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, UNHCR and project partner IRDT distributed mosquito nets, sleeping mats and solar lamps to 751 displaced families (approximately 3,755 individuals) in the Municipality of Patikul,

Sulu Province in support of the Balik Barangay Program that will facilitate the return of these IDPs to their places of origin after being displaced several times since July 2017.

Handover of PPEs to the Ministry of Social Services and Development

Various personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as disposable masks, face shield, gloves, non-contact thermometers and sanitizers, were delivered to the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) BARMM in support of their response to the needs of forcibly displaced families during this COVID-19 pandemic.

GAPS AND CHALLENGES

Communication is a challenge due to intermittent telephone and internet signal in some of the IDP sites.

Safety and security issues remain as challenges due to the presence of different armed groups.

Access to the IDP site is a challenge due to poor road conditions, possibility of landslides, and rising of the water along river crossings.

Project partners have limited access in the IDP site given its remoteness.

Language barrier is a challenge since most of the IDPs in certain communities use their traditional dialect and most of them speak very little of the Visayan dialect, while others do not understand or speak the dialect.

TOTAL BENEFICIARIES REACHED 5,780