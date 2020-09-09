UNHCR Philippines CRI Report (August 2020) Issue No. 8

Families forcibly displaced in Mindanao are placed in worsened situations as they are experiencing health and hygiene crisis on top of COVID- 19 pandemic. In meeting the immediate needs and services of the IDPs, UNHCR is working closely with key government agencies and maintained partnerships with protection partners in the distribution of core relief items (CRIs) for the month of August. To date, UNHCR has delivered and distributed CRIs to 14,684 beneficiaries.

CRI distribution in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. UNHCR, with its project partners ACTED and Kapamagogopa, Inc, distributed hygiene kits to 2,037 families in Sagonsongan Area 2, Sagonsongan Area 5, Sagonsongan Area 6, Boganga Transitory Site and Rorogagus Phase 2 in Marawi City. These families have been staying in these transitory sites after their homes were destroyed due to the siege in 2017.

CRI distribution in Patikul, Sulu. Through coordination with the Local Government Unit of Patikul and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, UNHCR and project partner Integrated Resource Development for Tri-People (IRDT), distributed hygiene kits and mosquito nets to 498 vulnerable IDP families in Patikul, Sulu who remain displaced since July 2017 as a result of the focused military operation against the members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

CRI distribution in Zamboanga City. In coordination with the City Government of Zamboanga, City Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Commission on Human Rights Region IX, hygiene kits were distributed to 622 vulnerable families displaced by armed conflict in September 2013 who are still dwelling in relocation sites and remaining transitory shelters up until now.