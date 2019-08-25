UNHCR Philippines CRI Quarterly Report April - June 2019, Issue No. 02
In 2018, UNHCR provided core relief items to 61,670 individuals (12,334 IDPs families). Core relief items comprising of plastic sheets, solar lanterns, blankets and others provide IDPs with much-needed basic household items during displacement, whether in evacuation centers or with host families. Distribution of CRIs is an effective tool to provide protection by presence, and ensure continued monitoring and reporting of protection concerns especially in remote and difficult-to-access locations. UNHCR will continue to provide CRIs for new displacement as well as for those in protracted displacement who continue to face protection risks. UNHCR will leverage with other partners some operational resources to reach IDPs who are considered highly at risk and those with specific needs, including women, children or families headed by elderly persons. All distributions will be carried out in coordination and partnership with the local government units, and with partner humanitarian NGOs where feasible.
KEY POINTS
In April 2019, UNHCR with the support of its project partner, Magungaya Mindanao, Inc. (MMI), distributed a total number of three hundred twenty Core Relief Items (CRI) to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Binidayan, Lanao del Sur. Displacement was caused due to operations by the government’s security forces against the ISIS-inspired Groups.
In May 2019, UNHCR in partnership with MMI and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDDRMO) of Lake Sebu distributed four hundred eighty two CRIs to IDPs in Brgy. Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. These families have been displaced due to the fighting between two parties engaged in a longstanding political dispute that has led to a rido or clan feud. In the same month, the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Community and Family Services International (CFSI) also jointly facilitated the distribution of two thousand six hundred thirty three CRIs to the IDPs in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao to support the families displaced by the Marawi Siege and recurring armed conflict in Brgy. Pamalian, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.
In June 2019, MMI distributed three thousand twenty two CRIs to IDPs in North Cotabato and Maguindanao. The displacement was due to the clan dispute between two political rivals in the recently concluded midterm elections in May. In partnership with Kapamagogopa Incorporated (KI), UNHCR also distributed two hundred eighty CRIs to the IDPS at the temporary shelters in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte evacuation site. These families fled their homes due to tropical storm Vinta and Marawi siege in 2017.