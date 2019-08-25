UNHCR Philippines CRI Quarterly Report April - June 2019, Issue No. 02

In 2018, UNHCR provided core relief items to 61,670 individuals (12,334 IDPs families). Core relief items comprising of plastic sheets, solar lanterns, blankets and others provide IDPs with much-needed basic household items during displacement, whether in evacuation centers or with host families. Distribution of CRIs is an effective tool to provide protection by presence, and ensure continued monitoring and reporting of protection concerns especially in remote and difficult-to-access locations. UNHCR will continue to provide CRIs for new displacement as well as for those in protracted displacement who continue to face protection risks. UNHCR will leverage with other partners some operational resources to reach IDPs who are considered highly at risk and those with specific needs, including women, children or families headed by elderly persons. All distributions will be carried out in coordination and partnership with the local government units, and with partner humanitarian NGOs where feasible.

