UNFPA ready to support government's response to Typhoon Ompong

MANILA, Philippines, 17 September 2018— Typhoon Mangkhut (locally known as Ompong) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 12 September. The storm’s strong rains and gusty winds caused landslides, damage to buildings and homes, and intermittent loss of power.

While the typhoon has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 15 September, nearly 600,000 people have been affected in 7 regions, according to 17 September information from the government’s disaster response centre.

The typhoon has increased risks for women and girls. They need services for safe pregnancy and childbirth, and protection from gender-based violence. Securing their safety and ensuring their dignity and health promotes the well-being of families and communities.

Over 17,000 of the affected women are estimated to be pregnant, with about 6,000 of them expected to deliver in the next three months. There are also more than 11,000 women who have given birth in the last six months. These women require prenatal and post-partum health care, as well as help maintaining proper hygiene and nutrition.

Provincial and municipal authorities are leading disaster response and relief efforts with the support of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) field offices and the Philippine Red Cross.

“The United Nations Population Fund has expressed to our government agency partners particularly to the Department of Health and DSWD our readiness to support the government's response to the typhoon if and when needed,” said Klaus Beck, UNFPA’s Representative in the Philippines.

UNFPA has sent a 3 staff to Tuguegarao city to join Government-led needs assessments in Regions I, II and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

With support from Australia, UNFPA also has in-country prepositioned supplies to address the sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence protection needs of people affected by emergencies.