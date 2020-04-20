UNFPA Policy Brief: Bayanihan to Heal As One Act (COVID-19 Response)

Addressing the unique vulnerabilities of women and girls amid COVID-19

As in most crises, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted access to critical sexual and reproductive health services and hampered authorities’ ability to respond to gender-based violence, at a time when women and girls need these services the most. As the Philippines responds to this unprecedented health crisis at a global scale, it is imperative for the country not to overlook the unique needs of women and adolescent girls during the COVID-19 outbreak, either evident or hidden.

This UNFPA policy brief focuses on highlighting how women's and girls’ lives can be impacted in the face of COVID-19, especially related to their sexual and reproductive health and rights and protection from violence, and outlining suggested priority measures to accompany both the immediate response and longer-term recovery efforts. UNFPA Philippines emphasizes, inter alia, three (3) cross-cutting priorities, which if addressed in an adequate and timely manner, will have positive impacts on meeting the unique needs and rights of women and girls during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.