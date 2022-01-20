UNFPA Philippines Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Situation Report No. 2 as of 05 January 2022, 19:00 local time

Situation Overview and Highlights

On 16 December 2021, Super Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) made its first landfall in Surigao Province before traversing several provinces in Visayas and Mindanao, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h and gustiness of 260 km/h in westward direction. By 18 December, after leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility with a total of nine landfalls, ST Rai left significant devastation in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, and Caraga, as well as the province of Palawan. Based on initial data, communities in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Island, Southern Leyte, Bohol and Cebu were the most severely affected. On 21 December, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in Region IV-B (MIMAROPA), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region VII (Central Visayas), Region VIII (Eastern Visayas), Region X (Northern Mindanao) and Region XIII (Caraga). Super Typhoon Rai is the strongest storm to hit Mindanao in 10 years and the 3rd ever strongest recorded storm in the Northern Hemisphere.

As of reporting, the majority of the affected population are still in need of food supplies, potable water, and access to electricity and communication lines. Women, children, and adolescent girls are exposed and facing higher risk of GBV, and adolescent pregnancy is expected to increase in the coming weeks. Most of the Barangay Health Units, which are traditional sites for women to access family planning commodities, are damaged. The government’s priority on COVID-19 and on other health-related responses may hinder provision of FP services to those in need. At a community level, women and their partners expressed their fear that unwanted pregnancies may occur due to the lack of and unavailability of access to such FP commodities and services.

Most of the health facilities remain functional, but only in limited capacities. Several reports indicate the lack of facilities such as operating rooms to accommodate extreme health emergency situations, transportation to and from health facilities, commodities and materials for delivery and post-natal care in Evacuation Centers, and essential needs for women, girls, and especially newborns.