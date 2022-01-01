UNFPA Philippines Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Situation Report No. 1 as of 22 December 2021, 14:00 local time

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

I. Current Situation

On 16 December 2021, Super Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) made its first landfall in Surigao Province before traversing several provinces in Visayas and Mindanao, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h and gustiness of 260 km/h in westward direction. By 18 December, after leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility with a total of nine landfalls, ST Rai left significant devastation in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, and Caraga, as well as the province of Palawan. Based on initial data, communities in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Island, Southern Leyte, Bohol and Cebu were the most severely affected. On 21 December, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in Region IV-B (MIMAROPA), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region VII (Central Visayas), Region VIII (Eastern Visayas), Region X (Northern Mindanao) and Region XIII (Caraga). Super Typhoon Rai is the strongest storm to hit Mindanao in 10 years and the 3rd ever strongest recorded storm in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to NDRRMC, ST Rai destroyed various facilities, flood control projects, roads, bridges, and other infrastructures which amounted to PHP 225,170,000. It also affected various agricultural products worth PHP 118,284,774. At least 54,783 houses were either totally or partially destroyed, while 5,391.77 hectares of crops, and many livestock and poultry areas were completely wiped out in the affected regions. While restoration efforts are ongoing, most areas are still experiencing power outages, limited access to water, and intermittent interruptions in cellular communications. Some local government units remain isolated and impenetrable due to destroyed thoroughfares and connecting bridges which makes conduct of humanitarian and relief operations a huge challenge.

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

Based on initial assessment data sourced by UNFPA from its partners, affected provinces, including Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte (including Siargao Island), and Surigao City have very limited pre-disaster capacity on maternal health and are experiencing significant disruption of sexual and reproductive health services. It is estimated that 69,377 women of reproductive age (inclusive of pregnant and lactating women, girls, women with unmet need for family planning) are in evacuation centers. According to the Department of Health, a total of 128 health facilities, including hospitals and rural health units, were hit by Category 4 wind gusts.

Initial assessment reports indicate that protection mechanisms and services in the typhoon-affected sites have either been compromised, or are limited in capacity even before the disaster. At least 31 Women and Child Protection Units (WCPU) have been affected to date, while local committees on anti-trafficking and violence against women (LCAT-VAW) are either absent/inactive or lacking capacity. Data from the National Demographic and Health Survey in 2017 showed a prevalence of ever-married women age 15-49 who had ever experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence committed by any husband/partner of 38% in Caraga, 13% in Region VI, 19% in Region VII, 25% in Region VIII, and 4% in ARMM. In the context of this super typhoon, the risk of exposure to gender based violence, particularly for women and girls and marginalized populations, will further increase.

Taking into account the data above, UNFPA indicative priority areas include CARAGA, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Provinces of Negros Occidental and Palawan. The priority areas based on the extent of damage and the number of people affected are the following areas: Regions VII and CARAGA, and the Provinces. The current situation in these priority areas are as follows: