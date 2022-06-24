UNDP continues to support to women, LGUs in Odette-hit areas

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Philippines has extended PhP 9.9 million worth of assistance to Typhoon Odette-hit areas as long-term recovery remains underway.

Convertible tents were delivered to the Province of Dinagat Islands and the municipalities of Del Carmen and Burgos in Siargao. Each of the 40-square meter tent includes a heavy duty airconditioned unit, tables, chairs, drilling machine, an electric fence, and an external camp light, which are necessary equipment for makeshift temporary operation centers.

The provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, where Siargao is part of, are among the worst-hit areas by Typhoon Odette last December 2021. The typhoon caused huge damages not only to livelihood but also to infrastructure as well. The Province of Dinagat and the LGU Del Carmen will use the tent as temporary office to augment the space of regular operation of the frontline services post disaster.

In the municipality of Burgos, the birthing center was heavily damaged by the typhoon. The local government unit (LGU) used one of the convertible tents to set up a temporary birthing facility with four beds, as renovation of other facilities continues.

“We prioritized using the tent as temporary birthing center, following the minimum health and safety guidelines. It is essential that birthing mothers and women of reproductive age still have access to a proper medical facility while we are still recovering from the damages of Typhoon Odette,” said Mayor Emmanuel Arcena.

In addition to the tents, the women’s livelihood center in Del Carmen, Siargao received 10 units of various types of sewing machines to replace the ones that were damaged when the typhoon hit the island. Women members of the livelihood center were involved in the production of ecobags and reusable face masks as additional source of income prior to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette. With new sewing machines, the local government unit of Del Carmen, in partnership with the Siargao State College and Technology, plans to conduct a series of enterprise planning and capacity building activities to diversify the garments that the livelihood center can sell and produce, which will directly benefit 40 women and their families.

“As the Philippines is among the most vulnerable countries to climate-related disasters, our support needs to frame with long-term resilience in foresight. Alongside the equipment and tools we provided to partners, we want to build more resilient communities by increasing their capacities in disaster risk reduction and creating diverse livelihood options so that they are more prepared to face future risks,” said Edwine Carrie, Officer-in-Charge of UNDP Philippines.

Located along the typhoon belt, the Philippines experience an average of 20 typhoons every year. Typhoon Odette is the third super typhoon that made landfall in the last three years in the country.

For questions, you may get in touch with:

Charlene Balaan, Communications Analyst, charlene.balaan@undp.org

