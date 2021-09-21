MANILA, 21 September 2021 – UN, UNICEF and WHO applaud the Government’s approval for a pilot run of limited in-person schooling in low-risk areas.

Every child has the right to education and schools are central to children’s development, safety and well-being. As some schools are set to reopen on a small scale, public health, and safety measures, such as masks wearing, hand washing, physical distancing and good ventilation, remain equally important to keep every child and every teacher safe.

We commend DepEd and DOH for the collaborative preparations for the pilot run. Together with our partners, we will continue to work closely with the Government in support of safe in-person learning beginning with the pilot schools.

For every child, education.

