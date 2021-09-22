UN Philippines launches "UNited to Leave No One Behind"

UNited To Leave No One Behind, the United Nations (UN) Philippines' monthly newsletter, brings the voices of partners of the UN Philippines on the ground: women and children, the elderly and infirm, those who have lost so much because of conflict or calamity, and whose lives have intersected with those of UN workers in the Philippines.

It tells the stories of many thousands of Filipinos whom as a result of many different circumstances, such as poverty, conflict, and, most recently, COVID-19, have lost their footing and fallen far behind. Yet, their hope remained and became the foundation of their recovery. They have built their livelihoods, continued to feed their children, recovered from their setbacks and moved forward with their lives.

This first issue of our newsletter features stories of resilience and empowerment—700 Sama Bajaus in Zamboanga City who had formerly been stateless and now have legal identity and the protection that comes with it through birth certificates; 1400 typhoon-affected farmers and fishers in Cagayan Province who have been able to start over with the provision of seeds and fingerlings; over 3,000 soon-to-be decommissioned combatants, indigenous people and food insecure families in conflict-affected communities in Lanao del Sur and Basilan who are building their community’s food security; 170 families displaced by the 2017 Marawi Siege who now have homes to call their own; 500 households and over a thousand schoolchildren in Looy, South Upi, Maguindanao who have access to clean water through a water system built by indigenous people; women fishers who are rehabilitating mangroves across the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The UN Philippines will continue to tell the remarkable stories of Filipinos across the country whose lives and communities are everyday being transformed as UN agencies UNite to leave no one behind.