UN mobilizes P1.4B for Philippines COVID-19 rapid response

MANILA, 29 October 2020 -- The United Nations (UN) in the Philippines has mobilized some P1.4 billion through 150 COVID-19 rapid-response activities being implemented by 20 UN agencies throughout the country.

“In the Philippines, the UN has moved swiftly to support the government-led effort to contain COVID-19 and limit its socioeconomic impact,’ said Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines. “Our support combines the reorientation of existing interventions to cope with the crisis, the implementation of timely impact assessments as well as technical assistance and in-kind support to national, regional and community partners.”

“The Philippines acknowledges the UN’s immediate support to the COVID-19 response in the Philippines. We recognize these contributions in the health sector through humanitarian initiatives that target the most vulnerable, on top of multi-sectoral programs and activities that aim to assist the Philippines’ recovery from the pandemic. With the help of organizations like the UN, we are hopeful that the country can be more resilient in facing future crises,” said Karl Kendrick Chua, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

The UN’s P1.4 billion rapid COVID-19 investment consists of in-kind support as well as technical assistance. Sixty percent of the activities are being implemented nationwide, while 20 per cent are focused on the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) and other regions.

The report reflects on a wide range of UN interventions in the field of health, education, social protection, sustainable livelihoods and employment generation in urban and rural areas as well as food security, habitat and environment.

The UN in the Philippines is presently revising its program of cooperation aiming at the adoption of a “UN Socioeconomic and Peacebuilding Framework for COVID-19 Recovery in the Philippines” to support and reinforce efforts in the Philippines to recover and stay firmly on the path toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. [Ends]