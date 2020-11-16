'Ulysses' death toll in Bicol hits 5; four still missing

By Casandra Balala

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA)—The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol (Region 5) recorded five dead, four missing and eight persons injured in Bicol due to the onslaught of typhoon "Ulysses."

As of presstime, Ulysses has so far left four dead in the province of Camarines Norte and one in Camarines Sur.

OCD-5 identified one of the fatalities as Avelino Cabanela, 68, who was found lifeless on the roof of his house at Barangay Bagasbas, Daet, Camarines Norte. Two casualties in landslide and drowning incidents were recorded in Labo, Camarines Norte.

The case of a person in Camarines Norte who reportedly died after an indoor accident during the onslaught of the typhoon was still being verified by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

In Catagbacan, Goa, Camarines Sur, disaster responders found the lifeless body of a 36-year old man who reportedly succumbed to drowning.

OCD-5 said four missing persons and eight injured others were all reported in

Camarines Norte.

A total of 17,311 families or 66,535 persons in Bicol were displaced as flooding occurred in 38 municipalities in Bicol and 21 landslides struck in 11 municipalities in the region.

Camarines Norte Governor Edgar Tallado said almost half of the province was flooded, especially the Vinzons and Labo Town. He added that it may take days before the water subsides as the Labo River is the catch basin of water coming from Camarines Sur and Quezon. (PIA5/CEB with reports from DDC/OCD5)