Ulysses damages PhP126-M agri products in Pampanga

By Marie Joy S. Carbungco

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Nov. 16 (PIA) -- Around PhP126.03 million worth of agricultural products in the province were damaged by Typhoon Ulysses, according to the latest report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

In its 9:00AM report as of November 16, PDRRMC said the fishery sector incurred the greatest damage with PhP70,334,168.30.

“Based on reports from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, our coastal towns were hardly hit due to the amount of damages in the fishery sector. Macabebe town was the hardest hit with an estimated PhP44.43 million damages in fishery products,” PDRRMO Head Angelina Blanco said.

This was followed by Masantol town with PhP14.42 million worth of losses; Minalin— PhP8.36 million; and Sasmuan — PhP3.02 million.

Aside from fishery products, PDRRMC also recorded damage to rice crops estimated at PhP52,030,358.40; and high value crops at PhP3,047,900.

“Arayat town recorded the greatest loss in rice crops which amounts to PhP14.82 million. Fourteen more towns reported damages including the cities of San Fernando and Mabalacat; as well as the towns of Porac, Guagua, Sta. Rita, Floridablanca, Mexico, Sta. Ana, Sto. Tomas, San Simon, Candaba, Bacolor, San Luis, and Lubao,” Blanco said.

Meanwhile, a total of eight cities and municipalities reported damages to high value crops including corn, fruits, and vegetables.

For its part, the Provincial Veterinary Office reported damages to livestock amounting to PhP617,500. These damages to poultry housing and ducks include PhP240,000 worth of damages in Ayala, Magalang; and PhP377,500 worth of losses in San Pedro, San Simon.

The latest report also showed that at least 539 families or 2,275 individuals are currently evacuated in 63 centers across the province.

Ulysses also caused 252 totally damaged houses, with 7,440 more that are partially damaged.

The flooding in different towns also affected 67,474 families or 265,949 individuals, according to the PDRRMC report.

In response, the provincial government, in coordination with different local governments, already distributed 24,500 relief packs to four of the hardest hit towns in the province. (CLJD/MJSC-PIA 3)