21 Jan 2020

UAE provides urgent aid to those affected by Taal Volcano in Philippines

from Emirates News Agency
21 Jan 2020

ABU DHABI, 21st January, 2020 (WAM) -- The UAE has provided urgent aid to those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines.

This comes following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

The ERC implemented the directives of the UAE’s leadership by preparing a plan to counter the implications of the national disaster and reduce its effects on local residents.

The ERC’s plan is based on two components. The first consists of immediately sending an ERC delegation to the capital of the Philippines, Manila, to lead its field relief operations, purchase basic requirements from local markets, and supervise their delivery to those affected.

The second consists of dispatching air relief missions carrying the necessary supplies.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the move confirms the UAE’s solidarity with the government and people of the Philippines, adding that it also highlights the UAE’s global humanitarian and development role and responsibilities.

He stressed that Sheikh Hamdan is closely monitoring the relief plans, stating, "Sheikh Hamdan has directed the ERC to fulfil the needs of those affected and intensify its humanitarian response in the Philippines."

Al Falahi affirmed that the UAE and its leadership are standing by the Philippines to help it overcome the repercussions of the crisis, noting that the ERC is closely cooperating with the UAE Embassy in Manila and the Philippine Red Cross in delivering the aid promptly.

The ERC held a coordination meeting at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi with representatives of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, which was attended by Dr. Al Falahi, his deputies, and Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides addressed ways of ensuring that Emirati aid supplies are delivered to the largest possible number of people in affected areas, and discussed the ERC’s mechanism for receiving financial donations.

Quintana explained the current humanitarian conditions in the Philippines and the latest developments related to the volcano. She was then briefed by Al Falahi about the details of the ERC’s relief programme and its current preparations to dispatch relief convoys.

Quintana praised the UAE’s fast response to the humanitarian effects of the volcano in her country, adding that the UAE has always supported the people of the Philippines, and stressing that the ERC has implemented many development projects in her country in the areas of health, education, construction and services.

