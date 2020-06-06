Typhoon Vongfong response underway

JUNE 5, 2020 | 12:07 P.M.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. Our response to Typhoon Vongfong is officially complete. The team distributed all the immediate relief supplies to Eastern Samar, where Vongfong severely devastated the area.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the Convoy of Hope team in the Philippines team responded to areas affected by both COVID-19 and the storm.

Family Food Kits distributed: 2,000

Meals distributed: 50,000

Families served: 2,000

Individuals served: 10,000 Churches, organizations & operational partners: 7

Communities served: 7

MAY 29, 2020 | 12:00 P.M.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. The Convoy of Hope Philippines team procured additional resources that were added to product from our in-country warehouse. A response team is currently travelling to Eastern Samar to begin the distribution. Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions that differ from each island and area, it will take the team a few days to arrive.

MAY 22, 2020 | 9:00 A.M.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. Because of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Convoy of Hope Philippines team is working strategically with local partners to purchase relief supplies as close to the affected areas as possible.

MAY 20, 2020 | 11:25 A.M.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. Typhoon Vongfong made landfall in the Philippines, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in a country under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The typhoon struck eastern Samar and was the first named storm of the 2020 season in the West Pacific Ocean.

Vongfong packed winds of at least 115 mph, an intensity that makes it the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane. According to authorities, more than 82,560 people were affected in the areas of Calabazon, Eastern Visayas, and Cordillera Administrative Region. Damage was reported to 75 schools, nine hospital facilities, road infrastructure, and power grids. Around 70,000 people had been preemptively evacuated. Most of them have now returned to repair their homes.

Convoy of Hope has sent funds to our team in the Philippines for the purchase of emergency relief supplies that will be combined with pre-positioned product in the warehouse to serve families affected by the storm with family food kits along with other necessities.