Typhoon victims in 4 Iloilo towns benefit from DA’s rehab program

By Lilibeth A. French

Published on October 14, 2020

ILOILO CITY, Oct. 14 (PIA) - - Typhoon victims in four towns of Iloilo province benefited from the typhoon “Ursula” rehabilitation program of the Department of Agriculture.

According to Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, the Department of Agriculture 6 turned over 375 heads of swine to the municipalities of Balasan, Concepcion, Batad and Estancia.

"Yung Typhoon Ursula adversely affected the livestock and poultry industries in these areas. Ang swine intervention para sa mga livestock at poultry raisers ay pinondohan through the quick response fund of the agency (Typhoon Ursula affected the poultry and livestock in these areas. The swine intervention for the livestock and poultry raisers was funded through the quick response fund of the agency),” Gonzales said during the Laging Handa Network Briefing on Wednesday, October 14.

The municipality of Concepcion received 33 heads of swine; Estancia, 93 heads; Batad, 90 heads; and Balasan,159 heads.

Gonzales said the dispersed swines are for breeding purposes and will be on a rollover scheme wherein the second line beneficiaries will also be from the same town. One pig will be given back to the municipal agricultural office for continuous production.

He said that aside from the swine dispersal, the typhoon Ursula rehabilitation program also includes the distribution of ducks, goats, cattle and native chicken.

In a media report, DA 6 said 240 duck raisers from Balasan, Estancia, and Batad also received 1200 heads of mallard duck under the program.

Each of the beneficiaries received five Itik Pinas breed that include three females and two male ducks on a roll-over scheme.

DA 6 said the mallard ducks are Philippine native "itik" (duck) primarily for egg purposes, their eggs are ideal for balut and salted eggs.

The new breed will produce a new line of itik wherein colors of black, brown and white are dominant. Multiplying new stocks will lead to a higher rate of egg production.

The recipients were taught how to handle the livestock following the Animal Welfare Act.

Gonzales said Western Visayas is one of the most affected areas by the typhoon with incurred losses in agriculture reaching to P169 million, as of December 2019. (JSC/laf/PIA6 Iloilo)