Typhoon VAMCO, Philippines - Flash Update: No. 02

The low pressure area east of Bicol developed into a severe tropical storm named "VAMCO" (locally known as "ULYSSES") and intensified into a typhoon on 11 November 2020 as it moved closer towards Quezon-Aurora area prompting the raising of TCWS no. 3 in several provinces. VAMCO made landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon at 0930HRS. By 12 Nov, it moved further inland into the vicinity of Southwestern Nueva Ecija before exiting the landmass the same day. Data from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) shows high 7-day average (11-16 Nov 2020) rainfall in Luzon of the Philippines. This is associated to the development of Typhoon VAMCO. Within just a short span of three (3) weeks, a total of six (6) tropical cyclones hit the Philippines --- Tropical Storm SAUDEL, Typhoon MOLAVE, Tropical Storm ATSANI, Super Typhoon GONI, Tropical Storm ETAU, and Typhoon VAMCO. The quick succession of these tropical storms undermined the water absorption capacity of the soil and the storage capacity of water reservoirs, resulting in widespread flash floods and landslides. The map of satellite detected waters from UNITAR-UNOSAT and associated files can be downloaded from here.