Philippines

• Location: As of 1200h of 11 Nov 2020, the centre of the eye of Typhoon VAMCO (local name: ULYSSES) was located based on all available data at 125 km North Northwest of Vireo, Catanduanes or 95 km Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte (14.6 °N, 123.7 °E) (antaeLA).

• Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 135 km/h (equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale) near the centre and gustiness of up to 165 km/h. Further, Typhoon VAMCO may reach its peak intensity of 130-155 km/h (equivalent to a Category 1 to 2 hurricane) prior to landfall (PAGASA).

• Movement Moving Westward at 20 krn.Th. On the forecast track, Typhoon VAMCO will move generally westward throughout the forecast period and pass over the seas north of Camarines Provinces between this afternoon and evening. The centre of Typhoon VAMCO is forecast to make landfall over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between tonight and tomorrow early morning. Afterwards, Typhoon VAMCO will cross Central Luzon and emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales tomorrow morning (PAGASA).

• Estimated Impacts (PDC Glottal):

An estimated 19.1 million people, 3.61 million households, and $126 billion USD of infrastructure' are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaoina winds. 'total replacement cost

Winds strong enough to cause moderate damages are expected over most of Central Luzon and Metro Manila, as can be seen in the Estimate Wind Impacts map of the Pacific Disaster Center. Based on the Estimated Tropical Cyclone Rainfall map, most areas are forecasted to receive at most 228.6 mm of 5-day cumulative rainfall. Some areas however are forecasted to receive as much as 304.8 mm.

All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge (at most 2.7 m). and inland areas within the proximity of the typhoon are exposed to potential flooding and landslide.

• The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 on the provinces of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Batangas. Catanduanes, Camarines Norte. Camarines Sur, and Metro Manila.

• The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management UMW Operations Center maintains its RED Alert Status as the Philippines is continuing its emergency response due to Super Typhoon GONI. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (nswn) maintains a total propositioned stockpiles and standby funds amounting to $16.6 million USD.

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and provide additional updates as they become available from official sources.