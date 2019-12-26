26 Dec 2019

Typhoon Ursula leaves 2 dead, 4 missing in Eastern Samar

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original

TACLOBAN CITY, Dec 25 (PIA) - Typhoon Phanfone known locally as Typhoon Ursula left two casualties in Eastern Samar, Governor Ben Evardone disclosed.

Evardone said that of the two casualties, only one has been identified. He is Carlos Yu Beltran, 70 years old, from Barangay 3, Balangkayan town, who was drowned when his house was swept away by storm surge.

The other fatality who is from Guiuan is still unidentified, according to Guiuan DRRMO and PNP, the Governor added.

This brings to four the number of deaths in Eastern Visayas due to Typhoon Ursula. Earlier, Leyte Governor Dominico Leopoldo L. Petilla reported that there are two deaths in Leyte.

One if from Abuyog and the other unconfirmed, is from Kananga. Moreover, the five missing fishermen from Borongan are identified as Clyde Lustre, 52 years old, Danilo Banezar, Artemio Ybanez, 55 years old, and Fiel Fabiliran.

“Let’s hope and pray that they are safe,” Governor Evardone added.

Christmas Typhoon Ursula hit Easter Samar on Christmas Eve and made its first landfall over Eastern Samar, particularly Salcedo town, late afternoon of Tuesday. (PIA8)

