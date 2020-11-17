Typhoon Ulysses leaves Php52-M damages in agri in Ilocos Region

By Joanna P. Diaz-Sabado

Published on November 16, 2020

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Nov. 16 (PIA) – Typhoon Ulysses brought Php 34.3 million loss in corn production, Php 17.6 million for high value crops, and around Php 47, 000.00 in rice production in the Ilocos region, according to the latest Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in the Ilocos (RDRRMC-1) situation report.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, Pangasinan was reported with the highest production loss for both corn and high value crops with 1,165 metric tons or an estimated value of Php 51 million.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Field Office 1 (DSWD-1) reported a total of 174 houses damaged, 167 of which are in Pangasinan while five were reported in Luna, La Union and one in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, as of yesterday.

They have also reported a total of 7,153 families or 33,937 individuals in 125 barangays affected by Typhoon Ulysses, according to the said report.

Majority or 105 barangays are in Pangasinan, five in La Union and 15 in Ilocos Norte.

In Ilocos Norte, estimated reported cost of damages in infrastructure for roads and flood control is at Php 326 million.

Due to heavy rains, several land slides were reported along Balaoi and Pancian in Pagudpud town, affecting the Ilocos Norte-Manila North Road.

It was on November 10, during the onslaught of Tropical Depression Ulysses, when several sections of the said road were declared impassable because of land slides, mudflow and fallen trees, until the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) worked after four days to clear the said parts of Manila North Road in Pagudpud town.

Meanwhile, no casualty was reported in the Ilocos region. (JCR/AMB/JDS/PIA La Union)