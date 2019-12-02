02 Dec 2019

Typhoon Tisoy, Situation Report No.1 (2 December 2019)

Introduction

Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 4:00PM on November 30, 2019. Based on the December 2, 2019 4 pm weather advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, $Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA), the eye of Typhoon "TISOY" was located at 155 km East of Juban, Sorsogon. Moving at 15 kilometers per hour, it is expected to make landfall in Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, and Camarines Sur between 5 pm to 8 pm tonight (December 2). Storm Warning number 3 has been issued for the whole of Bicol Region, Romblon and portions of Quezon Province. Similarly, storm surge warnings have been issued to the coastal areas of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Quezon and Samar, with surge possibly reaching up to 3 meters high.

Government response

Since December 1, local government units in the Bicol region has initiated preemptive evacuation on identified low lying and flood prone areas. The Department of Education has ordered the supesnsion of classes in both private and

As of 12 noon of today, Educo and DSWD Region 5 has initially recorded 7,450 displaced families (29,493 individuals) due to the pre-emptive evacuation.

