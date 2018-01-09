Typhoon Tembin Situation Report #3

BY THE NUMBERS

197

Confirmed dead

222

People missing

794,613

People affected

104,690

People displaced from their homes

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Typhoon Tembin (known as Vinta in the Philippines) made landfall on December 22 in Davao Oriental, a province located in the southern Philippines in the Davao Region in Mindanao. Tembin crossed various provinces across Mindanao causing flash floods and landslides. Severe flooding and landslides were reported in Cagayan de Oro City and in several towns in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay provinces. (Source: OCHA SitRep, December 26- 29, 2017)

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed 197 people dead, with the number expected to rise as rescue teams search for more than 200 missing people believed to be buried in mud or swept away by flood waters. More than 100,000 people have been displaced from their homes and 74 percent are still in evacuation centers. It is estimated that the typhoon has caused US$ 26 million worth of damage to agriculture across five regions and 6,850 houses have been damaged.

Many families who fled the armed conflict in Marawi City seven months ago experienced a second upheaval as they are displaced again by the typhoon. Evacuation centers in Iligan City and Lanao provinces hosting displaced families from Marawi City also suffered damage, affecting living conditions and disrupting livelihoods. Families who have recently returned to Marawi City are also in an increasingly vulnerable situation due to the successive impacts of armed conflict and natural disaster.