Philippines

Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses Situation Report #6 - 22 March 2021

Situation Report
In Numbers

Over 4.2 million people affected across eight regions

US$ 194 million in agricultural damages

3,508 households or 13,560 individuals are staying in evacuation centres

966 households or 4,366 individuals are staying outside evacuation centres, with relatives or friends

Highlights

• WFP has distributed US$ 434,772 (PHP 21.14 million) through cash-based transfers to the most vulnerable families affected by Typhoon Rolly (Goni) in the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes in Bicol Region since December 2020.

• Another cash-based transfer intervention is expected to roll out in March 2021, in support of 1,125 farming families affected by Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) in Cagayan Valley

Situation Update

• Following the extensive trail of damage left by typhoons Goni (Rolly) and Vamco (Ulysses) in November 2020, more than 4,400 households (almost 18,000 individuals) remain displaced. Seventy-eight percent of households are staying in 141 government-run evacuation centres across the National Capital Region, Region II (Cagayan Valley), Region III (Central Luzon), Region IV-B (CALABARZON), and Region V (Bicol). The rest are staying with friends or relatives in regions II, V, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

• The government-led response to communities affected by the typhoons has been supported by other humanitarian efforts across the region from United Nations agencies, non-government organizations, the private sector, and civil society organizations. These have particularly focused on meeting the following needs: food, nutrition, alternative sources of income, emergency shelter, early recovery, protection, shelter repair, health, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

• WFP augments the Government’s response efforts through cash-based assistance projects in the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes in Bicol with contributions from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UN CERF) and the Government of Australia.

