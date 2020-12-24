Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses Situation Report #4 - 23 December 2020

In Numbers

Over 4.2 million affected people across eight regions

Over 30,255 individuals displaced in evacuation centres

Over 4,378 individuals remain displaced outside evacuation centres

Highlights

• WFP began cash-based transfers to more than 2,200 targeted vulnerable households in Catanduanes on 17 December, with a contribution from the Government of Australia.

• WFP will be implementing a second round of cash-based transfers with a contribution from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

• WFP transported 74,600 family food packs to the affected areas in Bicol Region, with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). WFP has since mobilized 73 trucks in support of the Government of Philippines to transport food and non-food items.

Typhoon Rolly Situation Update

• The Government of the Philippines continues to lead the humanitarian response, together with humanitarian and non-governmental organizations, in response to the impacts left by typhoons Rolly (Goni) and Ulysses (Vamco) in the Bicol Region and Cagayan Valley, respectively.

• Internally displaced people staying in evacuation centres and with relatives and friends have began to gradually return to their homes. However, food, cash, and livelihood assistance are still among the most needed support in order to assist the affected population towards recovery.

• The Government of the Philippines welcomed complementary support from the United Nations Country Team and other humanitarian actors.

• WFP has started a cash-based transfer activity on the ground to provide financial assistance to support the immediate food and house repair needs of the most vulnerable groups.