Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses Situation Report #3 - 23 November 2020

In Numbers

Over 2.3 million affected people across eight regions

Over 23,089 individuals displaced in evacuation centres

Over 46,987 individuals displaced outside evacuation centres

Highlights

• WFP will provide cash assistance to more than 2,400 vulnerable households in Catanduanes.

• WFP contributed to a rapid needs assessment in the most affected municipalities in the provinces of Isabela and Cagayan.

• WFP continues to provide logistics support to the Government, transporting 74,600 family food packs and 6,225 essential non-food items.

Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses Situation Update

• Just days after the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) on 1 November, Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) roughly crossed the same track and made landfall on 11 November.

Rolly and Ulysses both left trails of destruction and affected millions of people in eight regions, hundreds of thousands of which remain displaced.

• The death toll from Ulysses has risen to more than 70 and severely damages property and infrastructure. In Isabela and Cagayan provinces in the Cagayan Valley, heavy rains threatened to overspill Magat Dam, the largest in the country.

Authorities released water from the dam to prevent it from spilling, but the surge from the opened floodgates submerged many houses.

• The Government of the Philippines leads the emergency response to typhoons Rolly and Ulysses and welcomed complementary support from the United Nations Country Team and other humanitarian actors.