Typhoon Rai/Odette: 100 days on

It has been 100 days since Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, pummelled coastal communities across 11 out of 17 regions of the Philippines. The typhoon damaged over 2.1 million houses destroying 426,000 altogether, affected 533,000 farmers and fishermen by destroying hundreds of thousands of acres of coconut trees and crops, and damaging 8,000 fishing boats.

The Government mounted a robust response, but the overwhelming scale of needs has required support from humanitarian agencies and civil society organizations.

Since then, international, and national aid agencies have mobilized almost US$60 million, or one third of what is needed to help the most vulnerable through the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan, which calls for $169 million to help 840,000 people.

With that funding they have repaired water pumps, distributed shelter repair kits, food provisions and cash and vouchers. The agencies have provided families with dignity kits and some of the essential household items they lost; sent notebooks and pens and other essential learning items to destroyed schools. The aid community has also tried to support people’s protection needs – particularly those of women and children, including by supporting hotlines to report incidents of gender-based violence, and providing child-friendly spaces so children have somewhere safe to spend time and play.

Dante and Juan, Sabang Barangay, Surigao City

Dante and Juan return happy with the day’s haul. They live in Sabang, which is made up of rickety houses on stilts built over a stormy sea. Most houses and almost all the fishing boats in the village were destroyed. They were among the lucky few whose boats escaped unscathed. “We are lucky to be able to go out and fish, but we will share this catch with our neighbours. We are in this together,” says Dante. Now that the emergency phase of the response is transitioning, aid agencies are gearing up to support with recovery and livelihoods.

Mark Jovan Marqueda, 30-years-old. Barangay Magallanes, Limasawa

Mark lost his boat and house to the typhoon. During the 100 days since then, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) helped Mark rebuild his home and guided him in safe construction techniques. He still doesn’t have a new boat but he’s certain that he’ll find a way to build one. To earn a living, he now works as a carpenter, supporting his neighbours to rebuild their homes. “I am willing to do any training or any activity as long as I am capable. I won’t resist. You have to try hard if you are to achieve your dreams.”

Elemina Lopez, Punta Bilar, Surigao City

Elenina Lopez, a single mother, stands proudly in front of her new house, built by IOM. It is based on a model intended to withstand future storms. “This house is stronger than the old one,” she says with a smile. IOM and partners have provided shelter repair kits and temporary shelter materials to over 66,000 families in all the affected regions and plan to assist a further 38,100 households in coming weeks.

Liney Cagatin, Barangay Magallenes, Limasawa Island

Liney Cagatin, 60, lives with her two daughters and four grandchildren. The Philippine Army helped her rebuild her home after the typhoon and now she has a sense of hope again. “There is still a lot to do but thanks to the help we received from the Government and partners, we can now move forward,” she says.

Chiara Capiyani, aged 9, Dinagat Island

Chiara is in Grade 3 but has not attended in-person school for two years, as due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Government has closed all the schools for in-person instruction. Now she comes to play with her friends at a child-friendly space provided by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Dinagat Island. “I like to come here because I get to see my friends,” she says. “I want to go back to face-to-face school. My favourite subject is science.”

The Department of Education estimates $419 million is needed to repair schools and replace lost learning materials. In the past 100 days, UNICEF has set up dozens of child-friendly spaces with help from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), as well as 49 temporary schools. UNICEF now plans to provide 950 learn-at-home kits to families in Surigao del Norte, Surigao City, Siargao Islands, Dinagat Island and Southern Leyte.

Johanna Sanchez Manlapaz, obstetrician, Dinagat Island, Caraga

Johanna Sanchez Manlapaz is the only obstetrician at the only hospital on Dinagat Island. She works with four doctors and one midwife who between them, deliver between 30 and 60 babies a month.

The hospital is in shambles after the typhoon, its roof and walls destroyed and what little equipment there was, now broken. The island has traditionally had a high level of maternal mortality as most women and girls do not have pre-natal check-ups, and there is insufficient equipment to perform safe C-sections or other interventions when complications arise. Manlapaz had brought down these mortality numbers by encouraging women and girls to come in for check-ups. As part of its support to reproductive health services, the UN’s Population Fund, UNFPA, has provided a temporary maternity ward with beds and essential equipment to this and other affected hospitals. In the past 100 days, health response humanitarian agencies have reached 34,000 people.

Leticia Erfe, aged 77, Dinagat Island

Leticia Erfe, aged 77, is among the 42,000 people who remain displaced by the typhoon. Once a business owner in the capital, Manila, she has lived on Dinagat Island for 22 years and now survives on her late husband’s pension. She has received a shelter repair kit and is waiting to find a carpenter to help her rebuild her home. For now, she lives with several other families in an evacuation centre. The Government evacuated almost everyone in the typhoon’s direct path, saving thousands of lives. “We feel safer here together,” she says. “I am alone here – my only surviving child lives far away so there is no one to rebuild my house. But God protected me in the storm and is protecting me now. Life is quite difficult here, but we get by.”

Lorna, Sabang Barangay, Surigao City

Lorna is a volunteer health worker in her neighbourhood. Since Odette hit, she has supported residents by informing them where and how to access basic healthcare with support from humanitarian agencies. The night the typhoon hit, Lorna, bravely, went house to house to evacuate people even as corrugated iron roofs were tearing through the streets. “Odette was like the end of our lives. My children do not like me doing this work, but this is what I am here to do,” she says.

Now as we move to the early recovery phase, families urgently need support to rebuild their fishing boats, replant uprooted trees and crops, and replace their missing livestock.

The next 100 days are a crucial opportunity to support people as they try to rebuild their shattered lives and livelihoods.