Typhoon Rai set to hit Philippines, CARE and partners ready to respond

Manila, Philippines, Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 -- Typhoon Rai is expected to make landfall on Thursday, December 16 with a maximum wind speed of 150 km/h -- affecting more than five regions including Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Southern Luzon. CARE and local partner ACCORD are preparing and working closely with local governments to respond as needed.

CARE and ACCORD are currently implementing disaster preparedness projects in the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur, in Mindanao where TY Rai is set to hit.

"Our work on disaster preparedness and resilience together with local governments units (LGUs) from the barangay level to the provincial level for the past months will be put into action in preparation for TY Rai," Ansherina Talavera, CARE Program Manager , mentioned. "The Alternative Temporary Shelters (ATS) we designed together with our partners LGUs are being arranged for expected evacuations."

Local government units are undertaking preparedness actions based on recently updated contingency plans and rapid response protocols, including COVID19 minimum health standards, for the possible onslaught of the typhoon. Coordination meetings and inventory of prepositioned goods, equipment, and rescue vehicles are also being accomplished by LGUs. Pre-emptive evacuations are also under way for the most at risk areas in the said provinces.

CARE and ACCORD's initiatives on resilience building continue to increase capacities of local governments within Mindanao to anticipate hazards, respond to crisis, and address the effects of climate change.

"Countries like the Philippines have suffered the brunt of the strongest typhoons ever recorded in this decade. Climate change is expected to worsen the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events such as typhoons. CARE is working with at risk communities in the Philippines who are the hardest hit by disasters and climate change," shares Mary Joy Gonzales, CARE Philippines's Climate Change Representative.

"CARE and partners are monitoring the situation. We are ready to conduct assessments and respond as needed, while ensuring staff and partners have proper protective equipment and follow local health protocols," said David Gazashvili, CARE Philippines Country Director.

About CARE in the Philippines

CARE has been working in the Philippines since 1949, helping communities prepare for disasters, and providing emergency relief and recovery when disaster strikes. CARE has ongoing programs across the Philippines, including in the areas affected by Typhoon Rai.

