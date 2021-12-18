Typhoon Rai (Odette), Philippines, Flash Update #3 (18 December 2021)

OVERVIEW

• LANDFALLS:

1230HRS UTC+7, 16 Dec 2021, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte 1410HRS UTC+7, 16 Dec 2021, Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands 1550HRS UTC+7, 16 Dec 2021, Liloan, Southern Leyte 1440HRS UTC+7, 16 Dec 2021, Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte 1730HRS UTC+7, 16 Dec 2021, Pres Carlos Garcia, Bohol 1830HRS UTC+7, 16 Dec 2021, Bien Unido, Bohol 2100HRS UTC+7, 16 Dec 2021, Carcar, Cebu 2300HRS UTC+7, 17 Dec 2021, La Libertad, Negros Oriental 1600HRS UTC+7, 17 Dec 2021, Roxas, Palawan

• CHRONOLOGY:

14 Dec, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as a tropical storm and was named "ODETTE". Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 1 was raised in provinces in Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao. 15 Dec, intensifies nearing Typhoon Category in strength. TCWS no. 1 was raised in more provinces in Visayas and Mindanao. At the same day at 0700 HRS UTC+7 intensified into a TYPHOON. TCWS no. 2 was raised in Surigao. TYPHOON RAI (ODETTE) continued moving westwards. 16 Dec, continued moving westward reaching CARAGA region in Mindanao and further intensified. TCWS no. 4 was issued over provinces in Western and Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao. Slightly weakened when it crossed Central Visayas 17 Dec, made its way westward and was located SW of Iloilo City. TCWS no. 3 was raised in Western Visayas. TYPHOON RAI (ODETTE) continued moving westward towards Palawan. At 1600 HRS UTC+7 weakened and made landfall in Palawan. TCWS no. 3 was raised in Northern Palawan. 18 Dec, TYPHOON RAI (ODETTE) decelerated while moving West-Northwestward towards Kalayaan group of Islands. TCWS no. 3 is raised over central Palawan.

• UPDATE:

Location: the centre of the eye of the typhoon was located based on all available data at 180 km Northwest of Pagasa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (12.1N 112.9E) (outside the PAR) Intensity: maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the centre, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 925 hPa; strong winds or higher may extend outwards up to 400 km from the centre. This is equivalent to a Category 3 Hurricane in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and devastating damage can be expected with such wind intensities. Movement: west-northwestward at 25 km/h Outlook: the typhoon is forecast to track generally northwestward until tomorrow 19 Dec, and its eventual exposure to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend. TYPHOON RAI (ODETTE) is forecast to be downgraded into a SEVERE TROPICAL STORM by Monday, 20 Dec.

SITUATIONAL REPORT

• AFFECTED AREAS AND POPULATION: As of 18 Dec, 1700 HRS UTC+7, a total of 158,732 families (597,857 persons) affected in 1,825 Barangays in Region V, VI, VIII, X, XI, CARAGA, and MIMAROPA. 31 dead, 1 missing, 3 injured. Ongoing assessment and validation are continuously being conducted.

• STATUS OF DISPLACED POPULATION: 98,606 families (373,859 persons) displaced in Region VI, VIII, X, CARAGA, and MIMAROPA (91,776 families or 346,669 persons inside 1,971 evacuation centres and 6,830 families or 27,160 persons outside evacuation centres).

• CRITICAL LIFELINES:

Infrastructure: 22 roads affected, 8 of which are already passable. Ports: 2 affected airports and 73 seaports are affected, 27 seaports resumed operations in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region V, VI, VII, and CARAGA. Power: a total of 193 cities/municipalities experienced power outage, and 21 cities/municipalities have been restored. Communication: a total of 222 cities/municipalities experienced interruption in telecommunications, 6 cities/municipalities have been fully restored. Water Service: A total of 1 city/municipality experienced water service interruption.

• PREPAREDNESS: a total of 364,501 persons preemptively evacuated from Region VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, CARAGA, and MIMAROPA; 19.41M USD worth of total standby funds and stockpile are available detailed as follows: Standby funds - 1.57M USD. Family Food Packs - 415K pcs worth 5.14M USD, Other food and non-food items - 12.7M USD

• RESPONSE:

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) has maintained RED Alert Status since COVID-19 Response Operations; the NDRRM Full Council Meeting was held on the afternoon of 17 Dec. Rapid assessments, analysis, data collection, and monitoring are underway by the respective agencies. Weather information and associated hazard advisories are continuously monitored and disseminated by all concerned national, regional, and local management authorities through social media, website, and SMS. The international community (governments of United Kingdom (UK), China, and Canada) and the European Union (EU) as well as the AHA Centre have expressed their readiness to assist the Philippine Government to overcome the impacts of TYPHOON RAI (ODETTE)

AHA CENTRE SUPPORT