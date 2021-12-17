Typhoon “Rai” (Odette) Philippines Flash Update #2, 17 December 2021

SITUATIONAL REPORT

AFFECTED AREAS AND POPULATION: As of 17 Dec, 1700 HRS UTC+7, a total of 32,690 families (121,545 persons) affected in 453 Barangays in Region V, VI, VIII, X, XI, and CARAGA. 1 dead, 0 missing, 2 injured. Ongoing assessment and validation are continuously being conducted.

STATUS OF DISPLACED POPULATION: 23,942 families (88,212 persons) displaced in Region V, VI, X, XI, CARAGA, and MIMAROPA (22,260 families or 82,156 persons inside 674 evacuation centres and 1,682 families or 6,056 persons outside evacuation centres).

CRITICAL LIFELINES:

1.Infrastructure: 3 roads affected, 2 of which are already passable.

2.Ports: there are no affected airports as of reporting, 73 seaports are affected and are still non-operational in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region V, VI, VII, and CARAGA

3.Power: a total of 71 cities/municipalities experienced power outage.

4.Communication: a total of 3 cities/municipalities experienced interruption in telecommunications.

PREPAREDNESS: a total of 332,855 persons preemptively evacuated from Region VI, VII,

VIII, IX, and CARAGA; 19M USD worth of total standby funds and stockpile are available detailed as follows: Standby funds

1.57M USD. Family Food Packs

400K pcs worth 4.93M

USD, Other food and non-food items

12.5M USD

RESPONSE:

1.The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) has maintained RED Alert Status since COVID-19 Response Operations; The NDRRM Full Council Meeting was held on the afternoon of 17 Dec.

2.Rapid assessments, analysis, data collection, and monitoring are underway by the respective agencies.

3.Weather information and associated hazard advisories are continuously monitored and disseminated by all concerned national, regional, and local management authorities through social media, website, and SMS.

4.According to the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, the following pledges have been received from the private sector: WISAR teams deployed and on standby, 5,000 hot meals from Mcdonald's Kindness Kitchen, Ayala Malls Cebu waived overnight parking fees, provided charging stations for affected locations, and BPI designated evacuation sites and food provisions for BPI employees.