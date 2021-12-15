Typhoon Rai (Odette), Philippines, Flash Update #1 (15 December 2021)

TROPICAL CYCLONE INFORMATION

• OVERVIEW: According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Tropical Cyclone (TC)

RAI (Odette) has intensified into a TYPHOON as of 0700 HRS UTC +7 of 15 Dec. TC RAI (Odette) further intensified while moving westnorthwestward at 25 km/h over the Philippine Sea.

• INTENSITY: Maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the centre ang gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa. Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 400 km from the centre.

• FORECAST

1.Movement: forecasted to move west-northwestward until this evening or tomorrow morning then move westwards after. On the forecast track, the centre of the tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas tomorrow (16 Dec) afternoon or evening. It is then forecast to move generally westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas, emerge in Sulu Sea by 17 Dec and cross Northern Palawan before emerging in the West Philippine Sea.

2.Intensity: further intensification is expected today through tomorrow (16 Dec) as the typhoon crosses the Philippine Sea and may reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h prior to making landfall tomorrow afternoon. This tropical cyclone may see some slight weakening as it crosses the Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain within the typhoon category. Reintensification is likely once TC RAI (Odette) emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

• EXPOSURE:

1.According to the Joint Analysis of Disaster Exposure (JADE) by PDCGlobal, WFP, and OCHA, 15.9 Million people live in affected areas, 9.1 Million people in worse affected areas, and 2.1 Million in worst affected areas (1.3 Million adults (16-65 years old), 700.1K children (<15 years old), 103.7K elderly (>65 years old).

2.For key needs, 4.5 Billion, 7.5 Million, and 6.5 Million calories, square feet of shelter and litres of water per day, respectively have been identified.

3.117 hospitals, 4,309 schools are exposed and 40.9 Billion USD estimated cost to rebuild in the worst affected areas.