Typhoon Rai Humanitarian Needs and Response - Final Progress Report, October 2022

Typhoon Rai (known locally as Odette) swept through southern and central Philippines on 16 and 17 December, bringing torrential rains, violent winds, floods, landslides and storm surges in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. The scale and magnitude of the impact of Typhoon Rai created overwhelming needs, with 12 million people affected and 2.4 million in need of assistance. About 2.1 million houses were either damaged or destroyed, and 10.2 million hectares of agricultural crops were destroyed.

As a routine process of the Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC), the HCT through the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) convened on 7 July 2022 an After-Action Review (AAR) of the overall Typhoon Rai response to contribute to continuous collective and institutional learning.The main objective of the AAR was to gain insights into the implementation of the HNP specifically documenting the best practices, identifying the challenges faced, and highlighting opportunities to further improve future humanitarian responses. This report summarizes the outcomes of the discussions from the AAR and is supplemented by findings from various field missions conducted throughout the typhoon response.