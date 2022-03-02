Philippines
Typhoon Odette – Visayas & MIMAROPA: WFP Rapid Needs Assessment Findings and Programme Recommendations (abridged)
In the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, WFP initiated rapid needs assessment in six provinces and targeted areas that were hit by the typhoon but not prioritized in initial multi-sectoral assessments in December 2021.
In the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, WFP Philippines deployed teams (from 3-8 January 2022) to initiate parallel rapid needs assessment in six provinces – Bohol, Cebu, Palawan, Leyte, Southern Leyte and Negros Occidental – across four regions (Western, Central and Eastern Visayas plus MIMAROPA). These assessments targeted areas that were hit by the typhoon but not covered or prioritized in initial multi-sectoral assessments undertaken in December 2021. Data gathered by WFP in January 2022 has helped establish a picture of typhoon impacts, beyond the Caraga region, and addressed crucial information gaps from areas which were either inaccessible or suffered severe communication challenges in the days following Odette’s landfall.