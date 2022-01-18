Typhoon Odette Update; FundLife deliver food, hygiene packs to over 1,000 individuals from Leyte

With direct support from Yacht Aid Global, FundLife continued to provide Typhoon Odette (Rai) relief to communities worst affected by what was one of the worlds’ strongest storms in 2021. 230 food packs and hygiene kits were sent to Southern Leyte- one of the worst-affected provinces, with 18 towns and cities suffering immense damage, and its capital Maasin city, utterly devastated.

The initial distribution, in coordination with the Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU), supported 229 households in Brgy. Calian, Liloan, Southern Leyte. Each family was able to receive 5 kilos of rice, 2 cans of sardines, 2 packs of noodles, sanitary pads, bath soap, and toothpaste.

Over one month since the typhoon, communities remain without access to secure clean drinking water, power and in some cases, adequate shelter.

The BLGU provides free charging of cell phones from the generator they purchased, but it is still not enough to supply all households. Typhoon Odette hit just as the world was tuning out for the holidays, following an exhausting year battling COVID-19 with new variants, and other climate-related crises.

The most urgent need is providing communities with access to essential goods and restoring access to clean drinking water. The response will also support keeping children safe and protected as many are displaced or without adequate shelter.

FundLife is continuing to provide support where it can and our ongoing relief and recovery fund will focus on restoring access to learning, education and sustainable livelihood studies to ensure children are not being exploited.