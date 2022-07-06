Typhoon Odette Response - Six Months On - Situation Report #9

Our Reach At A Glance

It has been six months since Super Typhoon Odette/Rai made its landfall in the Philippines and wreaked havoc in most parts of the Visayas and in the north-east side of Mindanao, affecting 11 of the 16 million inhabitants and damaging over 2.1 million houses.

In April, Tropical Storm Megi (locally called Agaton) hit the Eastern Visayas region, exacerbating the effects of Typhoon Rai - where there were still over 12,000 displaced people present - and wreaking more damage across Leyte, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands. Flooding and landslides resulted in 2 million newly affected people and an additional 258,000 displaced.

The majority of the response intervention has concluded as CERF funding ended on June 30, 2022. The call for early recovery assistance is high to support the return to economic, health, education, and livelihood stability of the population, especially those that continue to be internally displaced. Although most of them have returned, the Humanitarian Country Team emphasized that development should be integrated into response and early recovery efforts to provide sustainable and long-term solutions for affected communities, including education, economic, and livelihood support.

UNFPA through its collaboration with the government and local implementing partners continues its commitment to support and provide life-saving services to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable women and girls.

To date, we reached a total of 215,135 through the provision of essential, gender-responsive services.