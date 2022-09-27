Typhoon Noru in the Philippines: CARE's response

Statement from David Gazashvili, CARE Philippines Country Director:

"Super Typhoon Noru (local name Karding) made landfall northeast of the Philippines capital Manilla yesterday. The winds were incredibly intense with gusts of well over 200 kilometres per hour (149 miles per hour) on the main island Luzon. We are hearing reports of power outages and damage to houses, infrastructure and rice paddies. CARE and partner staff are in affected areas carrying out rapid assessments and distribution of essential relief items including solar lights and food packs. CARE is coordinating with peer agencies, the UN and local government units, and is ready to provide large-scale assistance once the full extent of the damage and impact on communities is clearer."