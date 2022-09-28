Typhoon Noru affects nearly 80,000 people in The Philippines

A super typhoon has hit the north-western Philippines, forcing thousands out of their homes and leaving many towns underwater.

Typhoon Noru (also known as Typhoon Karding) is the most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year, slamming into the Quezon region. At least eight people have reportedly been killed by the powerful storm, including five rescue workers helping villagers to safety.

Communities are heavily impacted by severed communication lines and power outages, with many forced to take refuge in rescue centres, according to local authorities.

Across five regions impacted by Typhoon Noru:

2,408 families (9,765 individuals) are affected in 154 barangays (villages).

2,238 families (9,103 individuals) taking temporary shelter inside 194 evacuation centers and 132 families (594 individuals) staying with relatives and friends.

2,370 families (9,697 individuals) are displaced.

12 cities/municipalities experienced power interruption/outage.

2 road sections were affected

The Philippines is regularly impacted by typhoons and super typhoons like Typhoon Noru. Every year, about 20 tropical cyclones hit the Philippines and impact many of the communities that live close to the water.

Typhoon Noru Snapshot

80,000+ People evacuated for safety before the typhoon made landfall

9,967 People displaced following Typhoon Noru.

6,000+ Houses in the town of Dingalan destroyed.

Our partner, Caritas Philippines, is working in coordination with the government and the church network to respond to affected communities.

“We’re especially worried about the immediate impact of this typhoon on the most vulnerable, particularly women, children and the elderly. The ongoing climate crisis and COVID-19 have really taken a toll on these groups. It is getting harder to respond to these extreme weather events in the Philippines as they are getting stronger and more damaging,” said Koreen Cueto, Caritas Australia’s Program Coordinator for the Philippines.

Your support today can provide urgent assistance to communities affected by disasters.