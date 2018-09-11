11 Sep 2018

Typhoon 'Mangkhut' intensifies as it approaches PH

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

By Lily Ramos

MANILA—Moderate to heavy rains are expected in most parts of the country starting Wednesday (Sept. 12) as the strong typhoon with international name "Mangkhut" continues to gain strength and moves westward into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In its 11 a.m. tropical cyclone advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the eye of the typhoon which will be named "Ompong" once it enters PAR is last observed at 1,845 kilometers east of southern Luzon as of 8 a.m.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 170 kms per hour near the center, gusts of 210 kph, and moves west slowly at 25 kph. It is expected to enter PAR on Wednesday (Sept. 12) evening.

Upon entering the country, the typhoon's maximum sustained winds may reach 210 kph and gusts of 260 kph.

The typhoon is expected to dump moderate to heavy rains in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte and Batanes.

Meanwhile, tropical depression "Neneng" is out of PAR but its trough will continue to bring light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorm in Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley.

PAGASA said in its 24-hour forecast the trough of "Neneng" will continue to bring scattered slight to moderate to at times heavy rain over Ilocos provinces, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.

Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides,

Temperature in Manila ranges from 25-32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 24-32 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 16-21 degrees Celsius; Angeles City 24-31 degrees Celsius; Lipa 22-31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24-33 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-32 degrees Celsius. (PNA)

