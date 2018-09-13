13 Sep 2018

Typhoon Mangkhut to hit the Philippines, CARE on standby to respond

Typhoon Mangkhut is intensifying to the equivalent of a category 5 Atlantic hurricane, as the Philippines braces for the strongest typhoon to hit the region this year.

Local authorities have warned people to prepare for storm surges, landslides and flashfloods ahead of the storm, which is already 1,190 kilometres east-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, and moving west at 20 km/h.

CARE Philippines Country Director David Gazashvili said CARE was ready to mobilise specialist relief teams if needed.

“This is very unfortunate for the people of Northern Luzon who have experienced the wrath of relatively strong typhoons since 2016. Our teams would be ready to make rapid assessments.’’ Mr Gazashvili said.

“We are ready to respond if needed.”

CARE’s partner Cagayan Valley Disaster Response Centre & Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services are assisting in closely monitoring the storm, and helping communities likely to bear the brunt of the storm to prepare. CARE previously responded to Typhoon Haima (Lawin) that devastated Cagayan and Kalinga provinces in October 2016.

CARE has worked in the Philippines since 1949, providing emergency relief when disaster strikes and helping communities prepare for disasters. CARE’s past responses in the Philippines have included typhoon Haiyan in 2013, Hagupit in 2014, Koppu and Melor in 2015, and Haima in 2016.

David Gazashvili at CARE Philippines is available for interviews. Please contact Emilly Edgerley on 0419 567 777 or emilly.edgerley@care.org.au to arrange.

