Typhoon Mangkhut 2018 - Philippines: Information Bulletin 1

Situation Update

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in early morning local time on Baggao municipality of Cagayan province, situated on the northern part of the Philippines. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the typhoon reached category 4 when landing, with destructive wind up to 200km/hour. As of 11:00am today, windspeed of the typhoon slightly weaken, however still brought torrential rains to a vast area.

According to PAGASA reported that the typhoon mainly hit Luzon Island. Prediction shows that approximately 1 million families are of high risks of losing their homes. However, at this moment assessment of humanitarian impact is still ongoing, initial reports show damaged shelters and farmlands with number to be confirmed. Continuation of storm surge and heavy rains is expected to further impact the communities with risks of further damages of livelihoods.

Red Cross Actions

On 13 September 2018, the International Red Cross has already mobilized approximately HKD675,000 from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to support the Philippines Red Cross (PRC) on preparedness action that allow PRC to respond immediately after the typhoon made its landfall.

PRC has been working hand in hand with the Philippines Government and local communities to prepare for the typhoon, 2 National Disaster Response Teams has been deployed to the affected area before the typhoon made landfall and is now conducting assessments in the field. Relief materials has also been prepared for possible distribution to communities in need.

Hong Kong Red Cross Actions

Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) is monitoring the latest situation and in close contact with the International Red Cross for potential support based on detail need assessment.

Emergency tracing service is offered to people in Hong Kong who are looking for missing family members in the Philippines. Please contact our staff for enquiry on emergency tracing service: Email: emertracing@redcross.org.hk Tel.: 2507-7135 (Office Hour: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Please leave voice message during non-office hours and our staff will get back to you at the earliest.) Fax: 3103-4010 Website: http://www.redcross.org.hk/tc/tracing_service/emergency_tracing_form.html

General Enquiry

Please call 2802-0016, fax to 2802-0017 or email to relief@redcross.org.hk.