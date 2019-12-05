05 Dec 2019

Typhoon Kammuri (Tisoy) Situation Report No. 2 - Educo Philippines

Report
from Educo
Published on 05 Dec 2019
Introduction

Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon at around 11pm of December 2, 2019. Packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph, gustiness reaching 240 kph and moving westward at 15 kph, it left trails of devastations in many parts of Bicol Region, including EDUCO program/project areas in the provinces of Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes. All Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals are now lifted and Tisoy has left Philippine Area of Responsibility as of December 4, 2019.

Effects:

Based on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DWSD) Region V DROMIC Report #7 dated December 4, 2019, the total number of affected families is 55,640 families (232, 208 persons) coming from 669 barangays in the 6 provinces of Bicol region. The total number of established evacuation centers reached 1,021 which catered to 49,034 families (201,308 persons). Meanwhile, the displaced families outside evacuation centers was recorded at 5,362 families (22,702 persons). Two (2) deaths due to hypothermia and drowning in Sta. Magdalena and Bulan were reported during the Sorsogon PDRRMC meeting conducted December 4, 2019.

