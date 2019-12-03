03 Dec 2019

Typhoon Kammuri strikes, HI local teams on alert

Since Monday evening, December 1, Typhoon Kammuri has been battering the Philippines. Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated.

The violent typhoon hit the island of Luzon, the largest island in the Philippines, at about 11 p.m., local time, with wind up to 150 miles per hour.

The typhoon is expected to pass just south of the capital Manila, bringing torrential rains which are likely to cause flash floods and major landslides.

Assessing the damage

Humanity & Inclusion, present in the Philippines since 1985, is preparing to deploy a team to conduct a needs assessment following the disaster. Among their concerns, people with new injuries, those with disabilities, and older people; as well as aid routes that could be blocked by debris.

Humanity & Inclusion often mobilizes its emergency teams in response to the frequent natural disasters that hit the country. In particular, we intervened in following Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 and Typhoon Mangkhut in September 2018. Also, our teams have been supporting people displaced from a recent series of strong earthquakes.

