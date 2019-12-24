Typhoon Kammuri devastates the Philippines

We’re supporting over 2,500 families who have lost their homes

WHAT HAPPENED?

In early December Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, hit land four times in the Philippines. Communities have been severely affected across Northern Samar.

The typhoon was a category 3 storm, with wind speeds of up to 204 km/h. Kammuri brought devastation in the form of heavy rains, strong winds, and powerful storm surges.

Coastal communities have been badly affected, with many homes washed out to sea. Beaches are covered in the debris of destroyed homes. Electricity has been wiped out, roads have been washed away and scores of fishing boats, the main source of livelihoods, have been smashed apart.

HOW IS SHELTERBOX HELPING?

Families urgently need basic household items and emergency shelter. Many houses were made from light or salvaged materials, which made them extremely vulnerable to the strength of the typhoon.

Working through our Philippines office, we are seeing how we can help families who have lost their homes to Typhoon Kammuri.

The team have been working closely with the local government to identify the communities who have been affected the most. They are also working closely with Rotary clubs in the country and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

We will be supporting over 2,500 families across five communities with aid packages of shelter and household items tailored to the individual needs of each community.

Families will be receiving shelter kits and household items like blankets and solar lights to help them recover. Some communities will also be receiving tarpaulins and rope, as well as Corrugated Galvanised Iron to help them rebuild their damaged homes.

AID ITEMS FAMILIES ARE RECEIVING