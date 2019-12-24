24 Dec 2019

Typhoon Kammuri devastates the Philippines

Report
from ShelterBox
Published on 24 Dec 2019 View Original

We’re supporting over 2,500 families who have lost their homes

WHAT HAPPENED?

In early December Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, hit land four times in the Philippines. Communities have been severely affected across Northern Samar.

The typhoon was a category 3 storm, with wind speeds of up to 204 km/h. Kammuri brought devastation in the form of heavy rains, strong winds, and powerful storm surges.

Coastal communities have been badly affected, with many homes washed out to sea. Beaches are covered in the debris of destroyed homes. Electricity has been wiped out, roads have been washed away and scores of fishing boats, the main source of livelihoods, have been smashed apart.

HOW IS SHELTERBOX HELPING?

Families urgently need basic household items and emergency shelter. Many houses were made from light or salvaged materials, which made them extremely vulnerable to the strength of the typhoon.

Working through our Philippines office, we are seeing how we can help families who have lost their homes to Typhoon Kammuri.

The team have been working closely with the local government to identify the communities who have been affected the most. They are also working closely with Rotary clubs in the country and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

We will be supporting over 2,500 families across five communities with aid packages of shelter and household items tailored to the individual needs of each community.

Families will be receiving shelter kits and household items like blankets and solar lights to help them recover. Some communities will also be receiving tarpaulins and rope, as well as Corrugated Galvanised Iron to help them rebuild their damaged homes.

AID ITEMS FAMILIES ARE RECEIVING

  • Shelter kits: A selection of hardwearing tools and materials that are customised to suit the needs of each community.
  • Blankets: These not only provide vital warmth, but comfort, too, when families are recovering from disaster.
  • Solar lights: These enable families to cook meals and children to finish their homework when it gets dark.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.