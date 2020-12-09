Typhoon-affected learners in Bicol to receive psychological support

By Casandra E. Balala

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA)—The Department of Education in Bicol (DepEd-5) will provide learners affected by the series of typhoons in the region with sessions on mental health and psychological support services or psychological first aid to help them recover from the trauma and distress brought by the typhoons.

Mayflor Marie Jumamil, DepEd information officer for Bicol, said during the conduct of Kapihan sa PIA Bicol on December 3 that the implementation of the mental health and psychological support services will be on December 7-11, 2020.

She added that they aim to provide the sessions to at least 200 learners per schools’ division office.

DepEd-5 will also provide mental health services to its teachers and non-teaching personnel.

The teams comprising the mental health and psychological support services personnel, disaster risk reduction management coordinator, guidance councilors, youth formation coordinators and trained teachers will be deployed in the hardest-hit communities.

DepEd’s mental health and psychological sessions will be an art-based approach which includes body movement and music activities, t-shirt art creation, writing and storytelling exercise and breathing exercise to foster the well-being of learners.

The sessions will be conducted face-to-face with strict adherence to the minimum health standards such as the observance of physical distancing and wearing of necessary personal protective equipment.

DepEd-5 limited the number of participants for every session to 15-20 persons to comply with the health protocols and ensure the safety of all participants.

With the lifting of class suspension by several local government units in the region, the psychological support to learners and teachers could now be rendered by DepEd even as the region continued to recover from the onslaught of typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses. (PIA5/DepEd5)