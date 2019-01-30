Twin bomb attacks in the Philippines kill at least 20 and leave over 100 injured

By Jennifer Dathan on 29 Jan 2019

On Sunday, January 27th 2019, twin bomb blasts targeted a Roman Catholic cathedral in Jolo, in the Philippines’ Sulu province. The attack left at least 20 dead and injured 110.

The first blast detonated inside the cathedral and the second outside, as first responders arrived.

Amongst the dead are five soldiers and 15 civilians.

ISIS claimed the attack via its Amaq website.

It was reported that about 4kg of explosives were used in the bombing. The suspect, who is thought to have laid the bombs at the church, is said to be the brother of Abu Sayyaf leader Surakah Ingog.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Over the last eight years (2011-2018), AOAV recorded 1,841 civilian casualties from explosive violence in the Philippines, with 192 recorded last year.

In total, 53% of civilian casualties in the last eight years were caused by IEDs. Of the civilian casualties from explosive violence last year, 63% were caused by IEDs.

AOAV calls for states and international organisations to work collaboratively to generate greater awareness of the number of civilians killed and injured each year by IEDs, and encourage a greater stigma from political, religious and social leaders on the use of IEDs. There is an urgent need for preventative measures to be implemented by States and the international community.