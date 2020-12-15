TWG on flood mitigation convenes in Oriental Mindoro

By Luis T. Cueto

Published on December 14, 2020

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro, Dec. 9 (PIA) -- The Technical Working Group (TWG) on flood mitigation program of Oriental Mindoro convened recently at Tamaraw Hall to tackle important issues on ensuring the promotion of health and safety, enhancement of the right of the people to a balanced ecology and the preservation of the calmness and convenience of inhabitants of the province.

In the past week, devastating floods submerged large areas of the province while torrential rains and back-to-back typhoons have ripped throughout the country in the past months, and turning once picturesque rivers into seas of murky brown, killing individuals and setting off massive landslides.

Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor admitted that such calamities caused widespread and destructive floods which affected numerous people in the province. As such, the local chief executive said there is an urgent need for interventions to control the floods brought about by typhoons, monsoon rain, the tail-end of a cold front and other natural calamities, specifically to the low land areas that are easily flooded.

Based on the report of the Provincial Engineering Department, they have identified at least 21 rivers in the province that need to be monitored and be given appropriate interventions to mitigate flooding in the province.

In his opening statement during the meeting, Gov. Dolor emphasized the mandate of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) which is to plan, construct and maintain flood control facilities on major or principal river basins to mitigate the hazards and damages of flood disasters.

Hence, the Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro saw and realized the need to establish a Provincial Task Force Against Flooding (PTFAF) that will initiate the conduct of studies and identification of short term, medium term and long-term solutions against issues on flooding.

Moreover, the task of mitigating floods as stressed by Gov. Dolor could not be done alone by the provincial government but it needs collaboration and coordination with other government agencies to fully and successfully attain the purpose of flood mitigation project.

Thus, in his Executive Order No. 72, series of 2020 dated December 9, 2020 stated the full establishment of PTFAF in the entire province of Oriental Mindoro with the following compositions: Chairperson, Provincial Engineer Edylou B. Tejido; Co-Chairpersons, DPWH District Engineers Nestor L. Del Rosario and Annielyn E. Padullo; and Vice Chairperson, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Officer Vinscent B. Gahol.

The members of the newly established PTFAF are the 15 City/Municipal Engineers, 15 City/Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officers (MDRRMOs), Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Mary June F. Maypa of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Environment and Natural Resources Officer Maximino A. Jumig, Jr. of the Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro, Special Assistant for Historical, Cultural and Environmental Concerns Efren E. Garcellano and Special Assistant for Environment and Power Concerns Cesar Q. Vilan

Due to unstable weather condition this December, Gov. Dolor instructed the PTFAF to re-evaluate studies and identify the short term, medium term, and long-term solutions against flooding and other related environmental and hydrological studies which are feasible for the province to minimize the adverse effects to lives, properties and livelihood of residents. (LTC/PIA-OrMin)