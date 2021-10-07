Turnover ceremony of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) equipment to the Department of National Defense (DND)

On 6 October 2021, Ambassador KOSHIKAWA Kazuhiko joined Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana and Philippine Army Commanding General Lt Gen. Andres C. Centino at a ceremonial turnover of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) equipment at the HPA Grandstand in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

This assistance forms part of Japan’s JPY 500 million “Non-Project Grant Aid for Provision of Japanese Disaster Reduction Equipment” signed on 26 March 2015. The package includes a variety of top-quality HA/DR equipment, such as electric hydraulic rescue tools, which share the same main functions as the standard-issue equipment used by the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). The JSDF and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, including disaster response capability for the eventuality of large-scale disasters in order to build back better societies.

Japan and the Philippines are both vulnerable to natural disasters, such as earthquakes and typhoons, due to their climate, geography, and topography. As the top ODA bilateral donor of the Philippines, Japan will continue to support the Philippines in its HA/DR efforts in the evolving threat of natural disasters. – End –