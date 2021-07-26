Turnover ceremony of 170 permanent houses in Marawi City

On 22 July 2021, Ambassador KOSHIKAWA Kazuhiko virtually joined Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairman and Department of Human Settlements and Development (DHSUD) Secretary Eduardo D. Del Rosario, Marawi City Mayor Majul U. Gandamra, and UN-Habitat Philippines Country Programme Manager Christopher Rollo, in a ceremonial turnover of 170 permanent houses in Marawi City.

As the second phase of the project between the Government of Japan and UN-Habitat Philippines, 170 permanent houses located in Darussalam Village and Pamayandeg sa Ranaw Residences at Dansalan were turned over to beneficiaries who were displaced during the 2017 Marawi Siege.

On 15 March 2018, the Government of Japan provided a USD 10 million (PHP 500 million) grant in support of UN-Habitat's program to provide core shelters and livelihood support for those affected by the Marawi incident. The first phase of the project was completed with 109 permanent houses located in Barangay Dulay West turned over on 25 February 2021. It is now called the Hadiya (“gift”) Village. Over a thousand houses are expected to be turned over under the project.

This ceremonial handover is an embodiment of the joint statement, issued in October 2017 during the summit meeting between former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo and President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, which states that "the Government of Japan recognizes that rehabilitation and reconstruction of the City of Marawi and its surrounding areas is extremely important for the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, and will extend the utmost support towards that end."