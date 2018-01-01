Tropical Storm Tembin - Rapid Assessment Report: Municipality of Munai, Lanao del Norte

Brief Overview of the Context and Province

Municipality of Munai is the 4th class in the province of Lanao del Norte.

According to the 2015 census, it has population of 32,973 people with 26 barangays.

Munai is bounded by the municipality of Tangcal, Bacolod and Kauswagan on the north, Poona Piagapo on the east, Piagapo on the south, and Madalum on the west.

Munai has been governed by the Sultanate before and is still bound by the rules and regulations of the Sultanate. The Center of the Munai is surrounded by mountains, which are the attraction for local tourism.

Findings

Typhoon Vinta (Tembin) hit southern Philippines on December 22nd 2017, causing 2 landslides in Davao and Palawan before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on December 24th,2017. The municipality of Munai is one of most devastated towns in the province of Lanao del Norte.